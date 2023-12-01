Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 6065.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6050.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 6095 and closed at 6065.05. The high for the day was 6095 and the low was 6035.1. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 171,196.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6094.95, while the 52-week low is 3522. The BSE volume for the stock was 3268 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹6065.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3268. The closing price for the shares was 6065.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.