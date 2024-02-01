Hello User
Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.28 %. The stock closed at 7566.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7663.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened and closed at a price of 7566.5. The stock's high for the day was 7682.15, while the low was 7507.25. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 217016.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7668.75, while the 52-week low is 3625.05. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 14914 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹7566.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Auto BSE had a volume of 14914 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 7566.5.

