Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 6801 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6766.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 6700 and closed at 6699.9. The stock reached a high of 6832.75 and a low of 6668.05. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 193,206.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6832.75, while the 52-week low is 3522. The stock had a trading volume of 9158 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹6766.3, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹6801

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 6766.3, showing a decrease of 0.51% or a net change of -34.7.

01 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.82%
3 Months22.32%
6 Months44.88%
YTD87.97%
1 Year90.46%
01 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹6822.75, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹6699.9

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 6822.75. It has seen a percent change of 1.83, resulting in a net change of 122.85.

01 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹6699.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a volume of 9158 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 6699.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.