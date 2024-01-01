Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stocks Plummet in Trading

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹6700 and closed at ₹6699.9. The stock reached a high of ₹6832.75 and a low of ₹6668.05. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹193,206.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6832.75, while the 52-week low is ₹3522. The stock had a trading volume of 9158 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹6766.3, showing a decrease of 0.51% or a net change of -34.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.82%
|3 Months
|22.32%
|6 Months
|44.88%
|YTD
|87.97%
|1 Year
|90.46%
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹6822.75. It has seen a percent change of 1.83, resulting in a net change of 122.85.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a volume of 9158 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹6699.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!