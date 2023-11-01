Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

On the last day, Bajaj Auto opened at ₹5396.95 and closed at ₹5304.05. The high for the day was ₹5396.95, while the low was ₹5295.9. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹150,421.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5514.65, and the 52-week low is ₹3522. The BSE volume for the day was 26,214 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST
Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5304.05 on last trading day
On the last day, Bajaj Auto's BSE volume was 26,214 shares, and the closing price was ₹5,304.05.