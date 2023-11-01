Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 5304.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5316 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto opened at 5396.95 and closed at 5304.05. The high for the day was 5396.95, while the low was 5295.9. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 150,421.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5514.65, and the 52-week low is 3522. The BSE volume for the day was 26,214 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5304.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's BSE volume was 26,214 shares, and the closing price was 5,304.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.