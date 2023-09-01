comScore
Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 4677.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4613.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 4630.4 and closed at 4677.85 on the last day. The stock had a high of 4703.75 and a low of 4600.05. The company has a market capitalization of 130,529.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4988.55, while the 52-week low is 3462.05. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 4835 shares.

01 Sep 2023, 08:16:28 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4677.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4835. The closing price of the stock was 4677.85.

