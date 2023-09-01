Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹4630.4 and closed at ₹4677.85 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹4703.75 and a low of ₹4600.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹130,529.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4988.55, while the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 4835 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST
