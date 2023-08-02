Hello User
Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 4931.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4922.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto opened at 4870.05 and closed at 4931.55. The stock reached a high of 4978 and a low of 4870.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 139,278.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4988.55 and the 52-week low is 3462.05. The BSE volume for the day was 28096 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4931.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto's BSE volume was recorded at 28,096 shares. The closing price for the day was 4,931.55.

