Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had an open price of ₹6821.85 and a close price of ₹6801. The highest price of the day was ₹6821.85, while the lowest price was ₹6686. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹189,746.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6832.75, and the 52-week low is ₹3522. The BSE volume for the stock was 8356 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹6801 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 8,356. The closing price for the shares was ₹6,801.