Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹5286 and closed at ₹5314.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5446.75, while the lowest price was ₹5286. The company's market capitalization is ₹151,385.01 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the highest price recorded was ₹5514.65, and the lowest price was ₹3522. The BSE volume for the day was 9221 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST
