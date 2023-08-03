comScore
Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023
Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -1.98 %. The stock closed at 4922.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4824.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj AutoPremium
Bajaj Auto

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had an open price of 4949.5 and a close price of 4922.25. The stock reached a high of 4949.5 and a low of 4822 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 136,517.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4988.55 and the 52-week low is 3462.05. The BSE volume for the day was 7171 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:11:09 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4922.25 yesterday

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had a trading volume of 7171 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of Bajaj Auto's shares was 4922.25.

