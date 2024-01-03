Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 6700.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6664.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto opened at 6757.95 and closed at 6700.55. The stock's high for the day was 6757.95, while the low was 6560.05. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is currently 188,712.41 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 6832.75, and the 52-week low is 3522. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 6462 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹6700.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, a total of 6,462 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 6,700.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.