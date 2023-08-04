comScore
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks plummet in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks plummet in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 04 Aug 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 4826.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4802.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj AutoPremium
Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 4840.7 and closed at 4829.55. The highest price reached during the day was 4910, while the lowest was 4806.95. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 136,638.69 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 4988.55, and the 52-week low is 3462.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 12,832 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:34:48 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4802.2, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹4826.95

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4802.2. It has experienced a decrease of 0.51% or a net change of -24.75.

04 Aug 2023, 09:32:05 AM IST

Bajaj Auto Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:18:14 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4833.9, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹4826.95

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4833.9, with a net change of 6.95 and a percent change of 0.14. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

04 Aug 2023, 09:01:35 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4828.95, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹4829.55

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4828.95. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.01. The net change in the stock price is -0.6.

04 Aug 2023, 08:05:58 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4829.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a volume of 12832 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 4829.55.

