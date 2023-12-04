Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had an open price of ₹6089.6 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹6089.6 and a low of ₹6005.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹171,105.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6128.9, while the 52-week low is ₹3522. The trading volume on the BSE was 8686 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST
Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹6089.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, there were 8,686 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹6,089.6.