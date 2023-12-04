Hello User
Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 04 Dec 2023, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 6089.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6042.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had an open price of 6089.6 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 6089.6 and a low of 6005.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 171,105.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6128.9, while the 52-week low is 3522. The trading volume on the BSE was 8686 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹6089.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, there were 8,686 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 6,089.6.

