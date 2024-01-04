Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 04 Jan 2024, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 6989.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6900 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 6664.05 and closed at 6662.5. The stock's high for the day was 7059.75, while the low was 6603.25. Bajaj Auto has a market capitalization of 197925.66 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 6832.75, and the 52-week low is 3522. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 27403 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹6900, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹6989.4

The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is 6900. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.28 percent, resulting in a net change of -89.4.

04 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.13%
3 Months29.84%
6 Months42.87%
YTD2.78%
1 Year93.98%
04 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹6928.25, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹6989.4

The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is 6928.25, which represents a decrease of 0.87% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -61.15.

04 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹6662.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Bajaj Auto on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 27,403. The closing price of the shares was 6662.5.

