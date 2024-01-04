Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks decline in trading today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹6664.05 and closed at ₹6662.5. The stock's high for the day was ₹7059.75, while the low was ₹6603.25. Bajaj Auto has a market capitalization of ₹197925.66 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹6832.75, and the 52-week low is ₹3522. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 27403 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is ₹6900. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.28 percent, resulting in a net change of -89.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.13%
|3 Months
|29.84%
|6 Months
|42.87%
|YTD
|2.78%
|1 Year
|93.98%
The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is ₹6928.25, which represents a decrease of 0.87% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -61.15.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Bajaj Auto on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 27,403. The closing price of the shares was ₹6662.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!