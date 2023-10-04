Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 5062.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5021.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 5062 and closed at 5062.45, with a high of 5073.05 and a low of 4997.45. The market capitalization is 142,079.96 crores. The 52-week high is 5272.2, while the 52-week low is 3462.05. The BSE volume for the day was 10,289 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

