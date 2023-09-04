Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto sees stock gain

On the last day, Bajaj Auto opened at ₹4613.3 and closed at ₹4613.05. The stock had a high of ₹4699.75 and a low of ₹4613.3. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹131,933.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4988.55 and the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 26,922 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Auto September futures opened at 4714.7 as against previous close of 4702.45 Bajaj Auto's spot price is currently at 4652.5. The bid price stands at 4672.6, while the offer price is slightly higher at 4675.2. The offer quantity is 250, matched by the bid quantity. The open interest for Bajaj Auto is recorded at 2349250.

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4666.45, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹4662.65 As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4666.45. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.08. The net change in the stock price is 3.8. Click here for Bajaj Auto Profit Loss

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4639.5, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹4662.65 The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is ₹4639.5. It has experienced a 0.5% decrease in value, resulting in a net change of -23.15.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.84% 3 Months -4.36% 6 Months 25.09% YTD 29.1% 1 Year 14.53%

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4662.65, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹4613.05 The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is ₹4662.65, which represents a 1.08% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 49.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in value.

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4613.05 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a trading volume of 26,922 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹4,613.05.