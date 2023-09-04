comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto sees stock gain
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto sees stock gain

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 4662.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4666.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj AutoPremium
Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto opened at 4613.3 and closed at 4613.05. The stock had a high of 4699.75 and a low of 4613.3. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 131,933.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4988.55 and the 52-week low is 3462.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 26,922 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:06:09 AM IST

Bajaj Auto September futures opened at 4714.7 as against previous close of 4702.45

Bajaj Auto's spot price is currently at 4652.5. The bid price stands at 4672.6, while the offer price is slightly higher at 4675.2. The offer quantity is 250, matched by the bid quantity. The open interest for Bajaj Auto is recorded at 2349250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 10:04:24 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4666.45, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹4662.65

As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4666.45. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.08. The net change in the stock price is 3.8.

Click here for Bajaj Auto Profit Loss

04 Sep 2023, 09:45:55 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4639.5, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹4662.65

The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is 4639.5. It has experienced a 0.5% decrease in value, resulting in a net change of -23.15.

04 Sep 2023, 09:35:25 AM IST

Bajaj Auto Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:31:09 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.84%
3 Months-4.36%
6 Months25.09%
YTD29.1%
1 Year14.53%
04 Sep 2023, 09:08:03 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4662.65, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹4613.05

The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is 4662.65, which represents a 1.08% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 49.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in value.

04 Sep 2023, 08:28:23 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4613.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a trading volume of 26,922 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 4,613.05.

