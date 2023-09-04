Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto sees stock gain

On the last day, Bajaj Auto opened at ₹4613.3 and closed at ₹4613.05. The stock had a high of ₹4699.75 and a low of ₹4613.3. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹131,933.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4988.55 and the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 26,922 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.