Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 05 Jan 2024, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 6989.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6918.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto opened at 7001.15 and closed at 6989.4. The stock had a high of 7015.15 and a low of 6886.85. The company's market capitalization stands at 195,919.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7059.75, while the 52-week low is 3522. The BSE volume for the day was 15,892 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹6989.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 15,892 shares. The closing price for the stock was 6,989.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.