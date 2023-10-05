Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

Hello User
Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -1.95 %. The stock closed at 5005.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4908 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had an opening price of 5077.7 and a closing price of 5005.7. The stock reached a high of 5077.7 and a low of 4902.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 138,875.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5272.2 and the 52-week low is 3475. The BSE volume for the stock was 4234 shares.

05 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5005.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a BSE volume of 4234 shares. The closing price for the stock was 5005.7.

