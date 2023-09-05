Hello User
Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:29 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2023, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 4662.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4632.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 4721.05 and closed at 4662.65. The highest price reached during the day was 4721.05, while the lowest was 4623.1. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 131,092.73 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 4988.55 and 3462.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2317 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:29 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4662.65 on last trading day

On the last day of Bajaj Auto's trading on the BSE, a total of 2,317 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 4,662.65.

