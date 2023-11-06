Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 5315.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5364.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an opening price of 5370.6 and a closing price of 5315.55. The stock's high for the day was 5377.45 and the low was 5320. The company has a market capitalization of 151,792.48 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5514.65 and the 52-week low is 3522. The BSE volume for the day was 2840 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5364.45, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹5315.55

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is 5364.45. There has been a percent change of 0.92, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 48.9, suggesting that the stock has increased by 48.9.

06 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5315.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2840. The closing price of the stock was 5315.55.

