Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 1.82 %. The stock closed at 4911.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5000.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's open price was 4971.4, close price was 4911.35, high was 5039.25, and low was 4925. The market capitalization is 141495.66 crore, with a 52-week high of 5272.2 and a 52-week low of 3475. The BSE volume for the day was 2978 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5000.6, up 1.82% from yesterday's ₹4911.35

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5000.6, with a percent change of 1.82 and a net change of 89.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.82% or 89.25.

06 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4911.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a total volume of 2978 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 4911.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.