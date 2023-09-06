Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹4624.85 and closed at ₹4636.2. The stock's high for the day was ₹4736.65, while the low was ₹4624.85. The company's market capitalization is ₹132,779.16 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹4988.55 and a low of ₹3462.05. The stock had a trading volume of 117,185 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4698.75, with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -4.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.79%
|3 Months
|-5.04%
|6 Months
|26.28%
|YTD
|30.02%
|1 Year
|18.83%
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4692.55 with a percent change of 1.22. This represents a net change of 56.35.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a BSE volume of 117,185 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹4,636.2.
