Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 4703.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4698.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 4624.85 and closed at 4636.2. The stock's high for the day was 4736.65, while the low was 4624.85. The company's market capitalization is 132,779.16 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 4988.55 and a low of 3462.05. The stock had a trading volume of 117,185 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:42 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4698.75, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹4703.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4698.75, with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -4.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.79%
3 Months-5.04%
6 Months26.28%
YTD30.02%
1 Year18.83%
06 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4692.55, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹4636.2

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4692.55 with a percent change of 1.22. This represents a net change of 56.35.

06 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4636.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a BSE volume of 117,185 shares. The closing price for the day was 4,636.2.

