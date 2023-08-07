comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks plunge in today's trading session

1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:30 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 4709.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4701.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 4863.25 and closed at 4826.95. The highest price reached during the day was 4863.25, while the lowest price was 4700.05. The market capitalization of the company is 133,250.28 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 4988.55 and the lowest price was 3462.05. The BSE volume for the day was 15,282 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:30:14 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4701.05, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹4709.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4701.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.17. The net change in the stock price is -8.15, indicating a small decrease in value.

07 Aug 2023, 10:20:35 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4705.5, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹4709.2

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4705.5. It has experienced a slight decrease of -0.08% or a net change of -3.7.

07 Aug 2023, 10:05:41 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4702.5, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹4709.2

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4702.5. It has experienced a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.7, showing a decrease of 6.7 in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:46:46 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4696.1, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹4709.2

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4696.1 with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -13.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.28% and there has been a decrease of 13.1 in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:36:30 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4693.05, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹4709.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4693.05. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -16.15, suggesting a decrease of 16.15 in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:35:11 AM IST

Bajaj Auto Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:15:09 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4712.05, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹4709.2

The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is 4712.05, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 2.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

07 Aug 2023, 09:05:41 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4709.2, down -2.44% from yesterday's ₹4826.95

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is 4709.2 with a percent change of -2.44. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.44%. The net change is -117.75, indicating a decrease of 117.75 in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 08:16:12 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4826.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,282. The closing price for the day was 4,826.95.

