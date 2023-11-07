Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹5394.95 and closed at ₹5359.15. The stock reached a high of ₹5428 and a low of ₹5385 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹152,883.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5514.65 and the 52-week low is ₹3522. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto shares was 4621.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.