Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 5398.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5429.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 5394.95 and closed at 5359.15. The stock reached a high of 5428 and a low of 5385 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 152,883.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5514.65 and the 52-week low is 3522. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto shares was 4621.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5429.1, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹5398.9

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5429.1, which represents a 0.56% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 30.2.

07 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bajaj Auto stock is 5403 and the high price is 5439.75.

07 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM IST Bajaj Auto November futures opened at 5455.45 as against previous close of 5434.55

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5428. The bid price is slightly higher at 5439.65, while the offer price is 5444.05. The offer quantity and bid quantity stand at 125 each. The stock has a considerable open interest of 2539625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 10:02 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5403, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹5359.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5403, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 43.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with an overall positive movement.

07 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.85%
3 Months17.55%
6 Months18.85%
YTD49.52%
1 Year43.38%
07 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5403, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹5359.15

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is 5403, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 43.85. This suggests that the stock has increased by 0.82% and has gained 43.85 points.

07 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5359.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a volume of 4,621 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 5,359.15.

