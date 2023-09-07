Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹4703.15 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹4710 and a low of ₹4666.2. The company has a market capitalization of ₹132344.82 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹4988.55 and a low of ₹3462.05. On the BSE, a total of 20083 shares were traded.
07 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST
Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4703.15 on last trading day
