Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 07 Sep 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 4703.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4677.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 4703.15 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 4710 and a low of 4666.2. The company has a market capitalization of 132344.82 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 4988.55 and a low of 3462.05. On the BSE, a total of 20083 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4703.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, a total of 20,083 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 4,703.15.

