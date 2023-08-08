Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks rise in positive trading session

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹4712.05 and closed at ₹4709.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4731, while the lowest was ₹4665. The market capitalization of the company is ₹132117.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4988.55, and the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. The BSE volume for the day was 42918 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4675, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹4669.95 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4675, with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 5.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.11% and the net change in the stock price is ₹5.05. Overall, the stock seems to be performing steadily, with a small increase in value. Click here for Bajaj Auto Dividend Share Via

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4709.2 yesterday On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a volume of 42,918 shares being traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹4,709.2. Share Via