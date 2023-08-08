Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks rise in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:46 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 4669.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4675 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 4712.05 and closed at 4709.2. The highest price reached during the day was 4731, while the lowest was 4665. The market capitalization of the company is 132117.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4988.55, and the 52-week low is 3462.05. The BSE volume for the day was 42918 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 10:46 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4675, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹4669.95

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4675, with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 5.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.11% and the net change in the stock price is 5.05. Overall, the stock seems to be performing steadily, with a small increase in value.

Click here for Bajaj Auto Dividend

08 Aug 2023, 10:31 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4691.2, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹4669.95

As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4691.2. There has been a 0.46 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 21.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

08 Aug 2023, 10:19 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4683.3, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹4669.95

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4683.3 with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 13.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.29% and the net change in price is 13.35.

08 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4669.15, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹4709.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4669.15. It has experienced a decrease of 0.85%, resulting in a net change of -40.05.

08 Aug 2023, 09:52 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4669.15, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹4709.2

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4669.15. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.85% in its value, resulting in a net change of -40.05 in the stock price.

Click here for Bajaj Auto Profit Loss

08 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4669.15, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹4709.2

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4669.15, with a percent change of -0.85 and a net change of -40.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.85% and the value has dropped by 40.05 compared to the previous trading session.

08 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

08 Aug 2023, 09:17 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4669.15, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹4709.2

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4669.15, with a percent change of -0.85 and a net change of -40.05. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.85% or 40.05.

08 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4669.15, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹4709.2

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4669.15, which represents a decrease of 0.85% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -40.05, indicating a decline in value.

08 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4709.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a volume of 42,918 shares being traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 4,709.2.

