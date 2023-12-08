Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 08 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST
Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹6091.7, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹6092.55
08 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.05%
|3 Months
|23.13%
|6 Months
|26.93%
|YTD
|68.52%
|1 Year
|67.65%
08 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST
08 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST
