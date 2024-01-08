Hello User
Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 6918.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6990 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto opened at 6968.7 and closed at 6918.55. The stock had a high of 7088 and a low of 6922.2. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 197,942.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7088, while the 52-week low is 3522. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 12,550 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹6918.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 12,550. The closing price for the day was 6,918.55.

