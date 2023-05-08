Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Auto's stocks surge in today's trading session
Bajaj Auto's stocks surge in today's trading session

The opening price of Bajaj Auto was 4445.05 during the current trading session. The company's stock price reached a high of 4541.35 and a low of 4445.05.

Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 4445.05 and closed at 4459.3 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were 4537.05 and 4445.05, respectively. The market capitalization of the company was 128377.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 4505.35 and 3461.3, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2429 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:19:55 AM IST

Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4530.2, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹4459.3

Bajaj Auto's stock price is currently at 4530.2, with a 1.59% percent change and a net change of 70.9.

08 May 2023, 11:16:59 AM IST

Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4522.2, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹4459.3

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4522.2, which has increased by 1.41% resulting in a net change of 62.9. This indicates that the stock price has risen and investors who have invested in Bajaj Auto can expect a positive return on their investment.

08 May 2023, 10:55:30 AM IST

Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4532, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹4459.3

Bajaj Auto's stock price is currently at 4532 with a percent change of 1.63 and a net change of 72.7. This indicates a positive trend in the company's stock value.

08 May 2023, 10:42:01 AM IST

Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4459.3 yesterday

On the last day of Bajaj Auto BSE trading, 2429 shares were traded at a closing price of 4459.3.

