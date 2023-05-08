Bajaj Auto's stocks surge in today's trading session

Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹4445.05 and closed at ₹4459.3 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were ₹4537.05 and ₹4445.05, respectively. The market capitalization of the company was ₹128377.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹4505.35 and ₹3461.3, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2429 shares.