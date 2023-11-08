comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 08 2023 10:45:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.4 -0.29%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.3 -0.34%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 580.85 0.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 646.1 0.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 237.5 -0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks surge in positive trading session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks surge in positive trading session

5 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 5419.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5423.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj AutoPremium
Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 5403 and closed at 5398.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 5444.8 and a low of 5403 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 153,474.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5514.65 and 3522 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 1445 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:50:43 AM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Auto

Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 103.9 (-3.93%) & 57.8 (-6.09%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of 5300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 39.0 (+5.41%) & 71.7 (+2.65%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:41:19 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5423.654.350.085514.653522.0153466.17
Eicher Motors3523.5514.550.413792.952835.9596362.6
TVS Motor Co1639.529.451.831640.0968.077890.53
Hero Motocorp3146.3514.90.483275.02246.7562876.57
Tube Investments Of India3239.532.01.03737.152375.0562561.57
08 Nov 2023, 10:24:30 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5423.6, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹5419.3

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5423.6. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.08. The net change in the stock price is 4.3.

08 Nov 2023, 10:21:05 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Bajaj Auto stock was 5385, while the high price was 5440.

08 Nov 2023, 09:54:09 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5415.75, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹5419.3

The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is 5415.75. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.07. The net change in the stock price is -3.55.

08 Nov 2023, 09:53:45 AM IST

Bajaj Auto Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:34:23 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.97%
3 Months18.16%
6 Months19.66%
YTD49.86%
1 Year43.75%
08 Nov 2023, 09:17:37 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5397, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹5419.3

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5397, with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -22.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.41% and the net change is a decrease of 22.3 points. It is important to note that the percent change and net change values are relative to the previous trading day.

08 Nov 2023, 08:05:37 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5398.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, there were 1445 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 5398.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App