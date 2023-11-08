Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks surge in positive trading session

Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹5403 and closed at ₹5398.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹5444.8 and a low of ₹5403 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹153,474.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5514.65 and ₹3522 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 1445 shares.
Top active options for Bajaj Auto
Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹103.9 (-3.93%) & ₹57.8 (-6.09%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹39.0 (+5.41%) & ₹71.7 (+2.65%) respectively.
Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Auto
|5423.65
|4.35
|0.08
|5514.65
|3522.0
|153466.17
|Eicher Motors
|3523.55
|14.55
|0.41
|3792.95
|2835.95
|96362.6
|TVS Motor Co
|1639.5
|29.45
|1.83
|1640.0
|968.0
|77890.53
|Hero Motocorp
|3146.35
|14.9
|0.48
|3275.0
|2246.75
|62876.57
|Tube Investments Of India
|3239.5
|32.0
|1.0
|3737.15
|2375.05
|62561.57
Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5423.6, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹5419.3
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5423.6. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.08. The net change in the stock price is 4.3.
Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the low price of Bajaj Auto stock was ₹5385, while the high price was ₹5440.
Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5415.75, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹5419.3
The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is ₹5415.75. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.07. The net change in the stock price is -3.55.
Bajaj Auto Live Updates
Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.97%
|3 Months
|18.16%
|6 Months
|19.66%
|YTD
|49.86%
|1 Year
|43.75%
Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5397, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹5419.3
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5397, with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -22.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.41% and the net change is a decrease of 22.3 points. It is important to note that the percent change and net change values are relative to the previous trading day.
Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5398.9 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, there were 1445 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹5398.9.
