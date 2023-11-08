Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks surge in positive trading session

Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹5403 and closed at ₹5398.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹5444.8 and a low of ₹5403 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹153,474.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5514.65 and ₹3522 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 1445 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Bajaj Auto Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹103.9 (-3.93%) & ₹57.8 (-6.09%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹39.0 (+5.41%) & ₹71.7 (+2.65%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5423.65 4.35 0.08 5514.65 3522.0 153466.17 Eicher Motors 3523.55 14.55 0.41 3792.95 2835.95 96362.6 TVS Motor Co 1639.5 29.45 1.83 1640.0 968.0 77890.53 Hero Motocorp 3146.35 14.9 0.48 3275.0 2246.75 62876.57 Tube Investments Of India 3239.5 32.0 1.0 3737.15 2375.05 62561.57

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Bajaj Auto stock was ₹5385, while the high price was ₹5440.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.97% 3 Months 18.16% 6 Months 19.66% YTD 49.86% 1 Year 43.75%

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5398.9 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, there were 1445 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹5398.9.