comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 08 2023 10:15:16
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.45 0.23%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 240.1 2.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 583.1 0.66%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 259.05 0.82%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,610.25 -0.04%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Sees Positive Trading Trend
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Sees Positive Trading Trend

1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 4715.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4718.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj AutoPremium
Bajaj Auto

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto opened at a price of 4665.05 and closed at 4677.2. The stock reached a high of 4725 and a low of 4657.5. Bajaj Auto has a market capitalization of 133,120.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4988.55 and the 52-week low is 3462.05. The BSE volume was 2284 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:11:08 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4718.7, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹4715.75

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4718.7 with a net change of 2.95 and a percent change of 0.06. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 2.95 points or 0.06% compared to the previous trading session.

08 Sep 2023, 10:03:45 AM IST

Bajaj Auto September futures opened at 4744.45 as against previous close of 4740.45

Bajaj Auto's spot price is currently at 4729. The bid price stands at 4746.0, while the offer price is 4748.95. The offer quantity is 250, and the bid quantity is also 250. The open interest for Bajaj Auto is at 2388750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Sep 2023, 09:48:45 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4725.9, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹4715.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4725.9. It has experienced a 0.22% percent change, resulting in a net change of 10.15.

08 Sep 2023, 09:37:44 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.24%
3 Months-6.81%
6 Months23.7%
YTD30.45%
1 Year22.66%
08 Sep 2023, 09:35:57 AM IST

Bajaj Auto Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:02:21 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4704.6, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹4677.2

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4704.6 with a net change of 27.4, representing a percent change of 0.59. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

08 Sep 2023, 08:13:10 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4677.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a BSE volume of 2284 shares. The closing price for the day was 4677.2 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App