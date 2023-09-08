Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Sees Positive Trading Trend

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto opened at a price of ₹4665.05 and closed at ₹4677.2. The stock reached a high of ₹4725 and a low of ₹4657.5. Bajaj Auto has a market capitalization of ₹133,120.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4988.55 and the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. The BSE volume was 2284 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4718.7, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹4715.75 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4718.7 with a net change of 2.95 and a percent change of 0.06. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 2.95 points or 0.06% compared to the previous trading session. Share Via

Bajaj Auto September futures opened at 4744.45 as against previous close of 4740.45 Bajaj Auto's spot price is currently at 4729. The bid price stands at 4746.0, while the offer price is 4748.95. The offer quantity is 250, and the bid quantity is also 250. The open interest for Bajaj Auto is at 2388750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4725.9, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹4715.75 Based on the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4725.9. It has experienced a 0.22% percent change, resulting in a net change of 10.15. Share Via

Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.24% 3 Months -6.81% 6 Months 23.7% YTD 30.45% 1 Year 22.66% Share Via

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4704.6, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹4677.2 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4704.6 with a net change of 27.4, representing a percent change of 0.59. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Share Via

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4677.2 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a BSE volume of 2284 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹4677.2 per share. Share Via