Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stock Dips in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:35 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 4648.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4624.0 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 4744.05 and closed at 4669.95. The stock reached a high of 4744.05 and a low of 4638 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 131,669.96 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 4988.55 and the 52-week low is 3462.05. The BSE volume for the day was 5469 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 10:35 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4624.0, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹4648.3

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4624.0, with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -24.3. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.52% or 24.3 from its previous value.

09 Aug 2023, 10:16 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4628.1, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹4648.3

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4628.1 with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -20.2. The negative percent change indicates a decrease in the stock price, while the net change of -20.2 shows a decline of 20.2 in the stock price. It is important to consider this data in the context of the overall market conditions and other factors that may affect the stock price of Bajaj Auto.

09 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4645.85, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹4648.3

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is 4645.85. There has been a slight decrease in the price with a percent change of -0.05. The net change is -2.45, indicating a small decline in the stock value.

09 Aug 2023, 09:53 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4642, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹4648.3

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4642, with a net change of -6.3. This represents a percent change of -0.14.

09 Aug 2023, 09:37 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4644.1, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹4648.3

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is 4644.1. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.09. The net change in the stock price is -4.2. This means that the stock has experienced a small decrease in value.

09 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

09 Aug 2023, 09:19 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4674.8, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹4648.3

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4674.8. The stock has experienced a 0.57% increase, resulting in a net change of 26.5.

09 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4653.35, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹4669.95

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4653.35, with a net change of -16.6 and a percent change of -0.36. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.

09 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4669.95 yesterday

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had a trading volume of 5,469 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 4,669.95.

