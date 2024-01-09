Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 2.24 %. The stock closed at 6985.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7142.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto opened at 7049.85 and closed at 6968.15. The high and low for the day were 7049.85 and 6975.5 respectively. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 197820.88 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 7088 and 3522 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 12788 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price jumps nearly 6%, hits fresh record high as board approves ₹4,000-crore share buyback

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/bajaj-auto-share-price-jumps-nearly-6-hits-fresh-record-high-as-board-approves-rs-4-000-crore-share-buyback-11704771192187.html

09 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹7142.1, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹6985.7

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 7142.1, which represents a 2.24% increase. The net change in the stock price is 156.4.

09 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.22%
3 Months28.05%
6 Months42.59%
YTD2.75%
1 Year91.75%
09 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹6985.7, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹6968.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 6985.7. There has been a 0.25% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 17.55.

09 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹6968.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Bajaj Auto shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 12,788 shares. The closing price of the shares was 6,968.15.

