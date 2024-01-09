Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Surges in Trading Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto opened at ₹7049.85 and closed at ₹6968.15. The high and low for the day were ₹7049.85 and ₹6975.5 respectively. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹197820.88 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹7088 and ₹3522 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 12788 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/bajaj-auto-share-price-jumps-nearly-6-hits-fresh-record-high-as-board-approves-rs-4-000-crore-share-buyback-11704771192187.html
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹7142.1, which represents a 2.24% increase. The net change in the stock price is 156.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.22%
|3 Months
|28.05%
|6 Months
|42.59%
|YTD
|2.75%
|1 Year
|91.75%
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹6985.7. There has been a 0.25% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 17.55.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Bajaj Auto shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 12,788 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹6,968.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!