Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks plunge as trading takes a hit

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 5419.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5391 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto opened at 5439.95 and closed at 5419.3. The stock's high for the day was 5440 and the low was 5385. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 152,543.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5514.65 and the 52-week low is 3522. The BSE volume for the stock was 2173 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5391, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹5419.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5391, with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -28.3. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.52% or 28.3.

09 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5419.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2173. The closing price for the stock was 5419.3.

