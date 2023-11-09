Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks plunge as trading takes a hit

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto opened at ₹5439.95 and closed at ₹5419.3. The stock's high for the day was ₹5440 and the low was ₹5385. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹152,543.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5514.65 and the 52-week low is ₹3522. The BSE volume for the stock was 2173 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5391, with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -28.3. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.52% or ₹28.3.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2173. The closing price for the stock was ₹5419.3.
