Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stock Gains Momentum in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 09 Oct 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 5018.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5031.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 5050 and closed at 5000.6. The stock reached a high of 5117.9 and a low of 5000.6. The company's market capitalization stands at 141,495.66 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 5272.2 and the lowest price was 3475. The stock had a trading volume of 6768 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5003.7 as against previous close of 5040.65

Bajaj Auto, currently trading at a spot price of 5051.75, has a bid price of 5063.0 and an offer price of 5066.7. The stock has a bid quantity of 250 and an offer quantity of 250. The open interest stands at 2,204,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5031.7, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹5018.25

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5031.7, which represents a 0.27% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 13.45.

09 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5000.6, up 0% from yesterday's ₹5000.6

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5000.6. There has been no percentage change or net change in the stock price as of now.

09 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5000.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a volume of 6,768 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 5,000.6.

