Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST
Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 4648.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4668 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹4612.35 and closed at ₹4648.3. The stock reached a high of ₹4680.85 and a low of ₹4612.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹132,084.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹4988.55 and ₹3462.05, respectively. The stock saw a volume of 13310 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:18:26 AM IST
