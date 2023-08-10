comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 4648.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4668 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj AutoPremium
Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 4612.35 and closed at 4648.3. The stock reached a high of 4680.85 and a low of 4612.35. The company's market capitalization is 132,084.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4988.55 and 3462.05, respectively. The stock saw a volume of 13310 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:18:26 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4648.3 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,310. The closing price for the day was 4,648.3.

