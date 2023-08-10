Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹4612.35 and closed at ₹4648.3. The stock reached a high of ₹4680.85 and a low of ₹4612.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹132,084.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹4988.55 and ₹3462.05, respectively. The stock saw a volume of 13310 shares on the BSE.
10 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST
Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4648.3 yesterday
