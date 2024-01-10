Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹7420 and closed at ₹6985.7. The stock reached a high of ₹7420 and a low of ₹7080 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹200880.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7088, while the 52-week low is ₹3522. The trading volume on the BSE for Bajaj Auto was 88534 shares.
10 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST
Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹6985.7 on last trading day
