Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹7420 and closed at ₹6985.7. The stock reached a high of ₹7420 and a low of ₹7080 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹200880.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7088, while the 52-week low is ₹3522. The trading volume on the BSE for Bajaj Auto was 88534 shares.

