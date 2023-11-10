Hello User
Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 10 Nov 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 5398.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5417.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 5398.2 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 5454.85 and a low of 5385.2 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 153,302.07 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5514.65 and the 52-week low is 3522. On the BSE, there were 2967 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5398.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 2967 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 5398.2.

