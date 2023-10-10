Hello User
Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 5018.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5010 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto opened at 5018.2 and closed at 5018.25. The stock reached a high of 5066 and a low of 4971.25. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 141,761.64 crore. The 52-week high is 5272.2 and the 52-week low is 3475. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 17,304.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5018.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 17,304. The closing price for the stock was 5,018.25.

