Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stocks Take a Hit

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's open price was ₹4700, and it closed at ₹4664.35. The stock had a high of ₹4709.15 and a low of ₹4629.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹131,159.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4988.55, and the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 3189 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.93%
|3 Months
|-3.92%
|6 Months
|20.56%
|YTD
|28.22%
|1 Year
|14.91%
