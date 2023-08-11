Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stocks Take a Hit

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 4637.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4611.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's open price was 4700, and it closed at 4664.35. The stock had a high of 4709.15 and a low of 4629.35. The market capitalization of the company is 131,159.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4988.55, and the 52-week low is 3462.05. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 3189 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4611.75, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹4637.15

The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is 4611.75, with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -25.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.55% and has decreased by 25.4.

Click here for Bajaj Auto Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bajaj Auto Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.93%
3 Months-3.92%
6 Months20.56%
YTD28.22%
1 Year14.91%
11 Aug 2023, 09:21 AM IST Bajaj Auto August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 4661.75

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 4636.6. The bid and offer prices are not available at the moment, with zero quantity for both. The open interest for Bajaj Auto stands at 2671750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4635.3, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹4664.35

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4635.3 with a net change of -29.05 and a percent change of -0.62%. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 29.05 and has decreased by 0.62% compared to its previous closing price.

11 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4664.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, a total of 3,189 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 4,664.35.

