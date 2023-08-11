Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stocks Take a Hit

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's open price was ₹4700, and it closed at ₹4664.35. The stock had a high of ₹4709.15 and a low of ₹4629.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹131,159.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4988.55, and the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 3189 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.