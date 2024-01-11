Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 7093.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7053.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 7138.65 and closed at 7093.75. The stock reached a high of 7138.65 and a low of 7020 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 199,728.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7420, while the 52-week low is 3522. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 25677 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹7093.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, a total of 25,677 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 7,093.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.