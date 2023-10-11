Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had an open price of ₹4951.05 and a close price of ₹5005.3. The stock reached a high of ₹5062.35 and a low of ₹4951.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹142,326.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5272.2 and the 52-week low is ₹3521. The BSE volume for the stock was 34,069 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.