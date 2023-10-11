Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had an open price of ₹4951.05 and a close price of ₹5005.3. The stock reached a high of ₹5062.35 and a low of ₹4951.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹142,326.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5272.2 and the 52-week low is ₹3521. The BSE volume for the stock was 34,069 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5029.95, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 24.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.49% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of ₹24.65.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 34,069. The closing price for the stock was ₹5005.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!