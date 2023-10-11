Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 5005.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5029.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had an open price of 4951.05 and a close price of 5005.3. The stock reached a high of 5062.35 and a low of 4951.05. The market capitalization of the company is 142,326.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5272.2 and the 52-week low is 3521. The BSE volume for the stock was 34,069 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5029.95, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹5005.3

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5029.95, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 24.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.49% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 24.65.

11 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5005.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 34,069. The closing price for the stock was 5005.3.

