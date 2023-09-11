Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹4725 and closed at ₹4715.75. The stock reached a high of ₹4782 and a low of ₹4705. The company's market capitalization is currently ₹134,602.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4988.55, while the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4576 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4715.75 on last trading day
