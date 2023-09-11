Hello User
Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 4715.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4757 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 4725 and closed at 4715.75. The stock reached a high of 4782 and a low of 4705. The company's market capitalization is currently 134,602.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4988.55, while the 52-week low is 3462.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4576 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4715.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4576. The closing price for the stock was 4715.75.

