Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's stock experiences downward trend

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹7098.95 and closed at ₹7053.05. The high for the day was ₹7320, while the low was ₹7076.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹206,565.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7420, and the 52-week low is ₹3522. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 31,485 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.44%
|3 Months
|32.34%
|6 Months
|49.98%
|YTD
|7.38%
|1 Year
|106.3%
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 31,485. The closing price for the stock was ₹7,053.05.
