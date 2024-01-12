Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's stock experiences downward trend

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 7294.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7280 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 7098.95 and closed at 7053.05. The high for the day was 7320, while the low was 7076.05. The company's market capitalization is 206,565.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7420, and the 52-week low is 3522. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 31,485 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.44%
3 Months32.34%
6 Months49.98%
YTD7.38%
1 Year106.3%
12 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹7280, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹7294.5

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 7280. There has been a decrease of -0.2% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -14.5 Rs.

12 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹7294.5, up 3.42% from yesterday's ₹7053.05

The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that its price is 7294.5, with a percent change of 3.42 and a net change of 241.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.42% and gaining 241.45 points.

12 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹7053.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 31,485. The closing price for the stock was 7,053.05.

