Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto closed today at 4881.3, down -0.7% from yesterday's 4915.65

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto closed today at ₹4881.3, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 Today, the closing price of Bajaj Auto stock was ₹4881.3, which represents a decrease of 0.7% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹4915.65. The net change in price was -34.35, indicating a slight decline in value.

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4878, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 The current data shows that Bajaj Auto stock is priced at ₹4878 with a percent change of -0.77. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.77%. The net change is -37.65, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹37.65. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4878.8, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4878.8, with a net change of -36.85 and a percent change of -0.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by ₹36.85, or 0.75%, compared to the previous trading session. Click here for Bajaj Auto Key Metrics

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4883.25, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4883.25. There has been a percent change of -0.66, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -32.4, suggesting a drop in the stock price by that amount. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, IRCTC among top largecap stocks mutual funds bought in June; here’s full list Mutual fund houses bought 27.20 crore of HDFC worth ₹76,767 crore in June 2023. They also bought LIC shares worth ₹2,299 crore, Coal India shares worth ₹14,116 crore, Jindal Steel & Power worth ₹6,847 crore and shares of Adani Enterprises to the tune of ₹3,169 crore. https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/adani-enterprises-bajaj-auto-hdfc-irctc-among-top-largecap-stocks-mutual-funds-bought-in-june-here-s-full-list-11689152836745.html

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4881.2, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4881.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.7, resulting in a net change of -34.45. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4881.8, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4881.8, which represents a decrease of 0.69% or a net change of -33.85.

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4883.95, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4883.95, with a percent change of -0.64 and a net change of -31.7. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.64% or ₹31.7. Click here for Bajaj Auto Board Meetings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4875.8, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 As of the latest data, the stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4875.8. The stock has seen a decrease of -0.81% in its value, resulting in a net change of -39.85.

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4884.15, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4884.15 with a 0.64% decrease. The net change in the stock price is -31.5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4881, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is ₹4881, with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -34.65. This means that there has been a slight decrease in the stock price, resulting in a negative percent change and a net decrease of ₹34.65. Overall, this indicates a small decline in the value of Bajaj Auto stock.

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4881, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 Based on the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4881. It has experienced a percent change of -0.7, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -34.65, which represents the actual decrease in the stock price. Click here for Bajaj Auto AGM

Bajaj Auto Live Updates

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4879.65, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4879.65, with a percent change of -0.73. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -36, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹36. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4885, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is ₹4885. There has been a percent change of -0.62, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -30.65, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4890, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4890, with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -25.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.52% and has dropped by ₹25.65.

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4905.4, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 Based on the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4905.4. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹10.25 in the stock price. Click here for Bajaj Auto News

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4910, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is ₹4910, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -5.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.11% and the net change is a decrease of 5.65 rupees. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price of Bajaj Auto.

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4924.35, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is ₹4924.35, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 8.7. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4932.25, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4932.25 with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 16.6. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.34% from the previous closing price and the net change in the stock price is 16.6.

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4935, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4935, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 19.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.39% and the value has increased by ₹19.35. Click here for Bajaj Auto Dividend

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4930.05, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4930.05 with a percent change of 0.29. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.29% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 14.4, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹14.4.

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4930.75, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4930.75. There has been a 0.31% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.1.

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4929.15, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4929.15, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 13.5.

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4920, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4920, with a percentage change of 0.09 and a net change of 4.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.35 points or 0.09% from its previous value. Click here for Bajaj Auto Profit Loss

Bajaj Auto Live Updates

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4905.5, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4905.5. It experienced a percent change of -0.21, with a net change of -10.15.

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4901.9, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 Bajaj Auto stock is currently priced at ₹4901.9, with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -13.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4918, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹4900.2 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4918, with a percent change of 0.36. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 17.8 points. Overall, the stock of Bajaj Auto seems to be performing well and experiencing a positive trend.