Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 5037.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5066.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 5050.05 and closed at 5037.2. The stock had a high of 5092 and a low of 5047.7. The market capitalization of the company is 143,350.44 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 5272.2 and the 52-week low is 3521. The stock had a trading volume of 2388 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5037.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a volume of 2,388 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 5,037.2.

