Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹5050.05 and closed at ₹5037.2. The stock had a high of ₹5092 and a low of ₹5047.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹143,350.44 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5272.2 and the 52-week low is ₹3521. The stock had a trading volume of 2388 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.